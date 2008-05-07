Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Author Pulls Cover Off FBI Spy Operations

Robert Eringer's 'Ruse' sheds light on several famous cases, including that of Edward Lee Howard.

By Kate Bechtel | May 7, 2008 | 8:52 a.m.

For nearly 10 years, beginning in 1993, Robert Eringer, author of Ruse: Undercover with FBI Counterintelligence, lived a clandestine life of intrigue, conducting a spectrum of covert operations for the FBI’s foreign-counterintelligence division. His primary assignment: to lure American traitor Edward Lee Howard to capture.

{mosimage}

About to be arrested by the FBI for spying for Moscow, Howard defected to the Soviet Union in 1985. The CIA officer then wanted to tell his story to the world. Utilizing cover as a book-publishing consultant, the author gained Howard’s trust as his editor and confidant.

As Eringer’s skillfully orchestrated ruse progressed, he pierced not only Howard’s inner circle of KGB croniesincluding the KGB’s former chairman, making him an unwitting intelligence asset but also Howard’s Cuban intelligence contact network in Havana.

{mosimage}

Only at the 11th hour did a highly politicized Justice Department order Howard’s “extraordinary rendition” scrapped; he died mysteriously under ominous circumstances in Moscow in 2002. Nonetheless, the secrets Eringer gathered shed light on such sensitive espionage cases as the treachery of senior CIA turncoat Aldrich Ames and FBI traitor Robert Hanssen.

In addition to his counterespionage docket, Eringer undertook assignments for the FBI’s criminal
division, including a ruse he devised to hasten the extradition from France of notorious convicted
murderer Ira Einhorn.

Ruse, released last month, tells the unknown side of a significant piece of U.S. intelligence history, an unvarnished insider’s view of the FBI between the end of the Cold War and the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Eringer has had a wide-ranging career as a private intelligence consultant, undercover operative, journalist, novelist, editor and literary agent. Before going undercover for the FBI, he was an investigative reporter, once infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan.

Since parting with the bureau, Eringer has created and directed an intelligence service for Prince Albert II of Monaco. He divides his time among Santa Barbara, London, Monte Carlo and Washington, D.C. Click here for his Web site.

Kate Bechtel is Robert Eringer’s agent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 