Author Sebastian Junger to Discuss ‘Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging’ at Channel City Club Lunch

By Channel City Club | June 1, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

The Channel City Club’s next luncheon speaker is American author Sebastian Junger, who will discuss themes from his book Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging in the Reagan Room at The Fess Parker Wednesday, June 8. Check in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

There are ancient human behaviors in war — loyalty, inter-reliance, cooperation — that typify good soldiering and create a sense of belonging.

According to Junger, these virtues arise from ancient “tribal” instincts to join small groups defined by clear purpose. By understanding this tendency, Junger attempts to stave off the alienating effects of modern-day society.

Combining history, psychology and anthropology, Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging picks up where his previous book, War, left off — specifically with the problems veterans face when presented with the irony that there are elements of battle that they, counterintuitively, miss.

These positive feelings come from the innate human preference to live in small groups defined by clear purpose. This connection has been lost in modern society, and regaining it may be the key to our psychological survival.

Tribe explores what we can learn from tribal societies about loyalty, belonging and the eternal human quest for meaning.

It explains the irony that — for many veterans as well as civilians — war feels better than peace, adversity can turn out to be a blessing and disasters are sometimes remembered more fondly than weddings or tropical vacations.

Tribe explains why we are stronger when we come together, and how that can be achieved even in today’s divided world.

Junger is the New York Times bestselling author of War, The Perfect Storm and A Death in Belmont. Together with photojournalist Tim Hetherington, he directed the documentary Restrepo, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

The author is a contributing editor to Vanity Fair and has been awarded a National Magazine Award and an SAIS Novartis Prize for journalism.

The cost to Junger’s talk and the accompanying lunch is $35 for CCC members and $45 for non-members. Book sales and signing will follow the luncheon.

Reserve a space by filling out a form and mailing it to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 2247, Santa Barbara, CA 93120. 

For more information, contact Channel City Club at 805.564.6223 or [email protected].

