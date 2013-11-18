Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Author T.C. Boyle to Be Guest Bookseller at Granada Books for Small Business Saturday

By Jennifer Zacharias for Granada Books | November 18, 2013 | 1:28 p.m.

T.C. Boyle
Author T.C. Boyle

This year’s Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 30, the Saturday after Black Friday during Thanksgiving weekend. On this day, Granada Books is doing its part to raise awareness for Small Business Saturday by inviting renowned local author T.C. Boyle to be a guest bookseller for the day.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to visit Granada Books on Small Business Saturday, meet the author, while supporting the nationwide initiative to Shop Small.

Inspired by a letter written by renowned author Sherman Alexie, T.C. Boyle is helping raise awareness for Granada Books and support its small-business mission to provide diverse books and unique cultural opportunities for readers of all ages, while contributing to the cultural fabric of downtown Santa Barbara.

Calling on his peers to step up for independent booksellers, Alexie has sparked a grassroots movement of authors who will spend Small Business Saturday working at their local bookstores.

"The most important thing is that we’ll all be helping independent bookstores, and God knows they’ve helped us over the years," the author wrote.

Since 2010, Small Business Saturday has become the day to celebrate the “Shop Small” movement, to drive shoppers to support local merchants across the United States. This day has become a key annual event for independent booksellers nationwide, as a chance to boost both sales and consumer awareness.

Small Business Saturday was supported by President Barack Obama twice over the past two years, with Obama heading to Virginia bookstore One More Page Books this past November.

For more information on Small Business Saturday at Granada Books with T.C. Boyle, call 805.845.1818 or follow the store on Facebook by clicking here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.

 

