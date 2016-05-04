Author, UCSB Professor David Marshall to Present ‘Forgetting Fathers’ Talk for Genealogical Society

David Marshall, a UCSB Santa Barbara professor of English and comparative literature, will present “Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, which is located at 21 E Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara.

The award-winning author will speak about his new book, Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past, which Henry Louis Gates, Jr. described as an “un-forgettable detective story born in a deeply felt, personal quest to solve the mystery of [Marshall’s] grandfather’s name.”

In his book, Marshall weaves together the stories of his grandfather and great-grandfather with his own quest to solve the mystery of his family’s past.

What began as a search for his lost family name became a need to understand the origins of his grandfather, who spent part of his childhood in the Hebrew Orphan Asylum of the City of New York, and of his great-grandfather, a Russian immigrant tailor who lived on the Lower East Side and died at age thirty-six in a private sanitarium.

Marshall will also talk about the compulsion to search for life stories and the challenge of reconstructing family histories.

In addition to serving as a UCSB professor, Marshall is also executive vice chancellor. A former Guggenheim Fellow, he previously taught at Yale University.

Marshall has published widely on the history of the novel, aesthetics and autobiography. He also has lectured widely and published on issues in higher education.

He is president of the National Humanities Alliance.

The Genealogical Society’s special interest groups — such as beginning genealogy, civil war genealogy, writers’ support group, German ancestry, Italian genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy — will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30, and Marshall will present at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society’s website.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.