Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Author, UCSB Professor David Marshall to Present ‘Forgetting Fathers’ Talk for Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | May 4, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.
David Marshall Click to view larger
David Marshall (Courtesy photo)

David Marshall, a UCSB Santa Barbara professor of English and comparative literature, will present “Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, which is located at 21 E Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara.

The award-winning author will speak about his new book, Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past, which Henry Louis Gates, Jr. described as an “un-forgettable detective story born in a deeply felt, personal quest to solve the mystery of [Marshall’s] grandfather’s name.”

In his book, Marshall weaves together the stories of his grandfather and great-grandfather with his own quest to solve the mystery of his family’s past.

What began as a search for his lost family name became a need to understand the origins of his grandfather, who spent part of his childhood in the Hebrew Orphan Asylum of the City of New York, and of his great-grandfather, a Russian immigrant tailor who lived on the Lower East Side and died at age thirty-six in a private sanitarium.

Marshall will also talk about the compulsion to search for life stories and the challenge of reconstructing family histories.

In addition to serving as a UCSB professor, Marshall is also executive vice chancellor. A former Guggenheim Fellow, he previously taught at Yale University.

Marshall has published widely on the history of the novel, aesthetics and autobiography. He also has lectured widely and published on issues in higher education.

He is president of the National Humanities Alliance.

The Genealogical Society’s special interest groups — such as beginning genealogy, civil war genealogy, writers’ support group, German ancestry, Italian genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy — will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30, and Marshall will present at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation. 

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society’s website.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 