Author Wenonah Hauter to Stop in Santa Barbara for ‘Frackopoly’ Book Tour

Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter — a visionary national leader on food, water and energy issues — will visit Santa Barbara Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, during her tour of California to present her new book: Frackopoly: The Battle for the Future of Energy and the Environment.

Food & Water Watch is a national public-interest organization that champions clean water and safe food for all. Since 2011, in addition to leading the fight for GMO labeling, the organization has been a national leader in the fight against fracking and other dangerous oil-extraction techniques, and recently helped ban fracking in New York state.

FWW has begun working in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to help the area realize the clean energy and food system goals so desperately needed.

Frackopoly shines a fresh light on the influence the oil and gas industries have in politics today and chronicles the political power generated by an exciting grassroots movement that is fighting to ban fracking, keep fossil fuels in the ground and help take back our democracy.

Whether worried about climate change or organizing to stop the expansion of oil fields, this is the fight we’re all fighting together in California. Hauter’s talk will celebrate the movement while sharing voices from the front lines.

She will discuss 100 years of political influence peddling and deregulation, which have devastated communities around the country, and the ground swell of public support for a clean energy revolution.

Copies of Frackopoly will be available for purchase, and Hauter will sign books after her presentation and Q&A.

The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., Sept. 8, at the Miller-McCune Center for Research Media and Public Policy, 801 Garden St. Suite 101 in Santa Barbara.

— Alice Haefele represents Food & Water Watch.