Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Books

Author Wenonah Hauter to Stop in Santa Barbara for ‘Frackopoly’ Book Tour

By Alice Haefele for Food & Water Watch | August 10, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter — a visionary national leader on food, water and energy issues — will visit Santa Barbara Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, during her tour of California to present her new book: Frackopoly: The Battle for the Future of Energy and the Environment

Food & Water Watch is a national public-interest organization that champions clean water and safe food for all. Since 2011, in addition to leading the fight for GMO labeling, the organization has been a national leader in the fight against fracking and other dangerous oil-extraction techniques, and recently helped ban fracking in New York state.

FWW has begun working in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to help the area realize the clean energy and food system goals so desperately needed.

Frackopoly shines a fresh light on the influence the oil and gas industries have in politics today and chronicles the political power generated by an exciting grassroots movement that is fighting to ban fracking, keep fossil fuels in the ground and help take back our democracy. 

Whether worried about climate change or organizing to stop the expansion of oil fields, this is the fight we’re all fighting together in California. Hauter’s talk will celebrate the movement while sharing voices from the front lines.

She will discuss 100 years of political influence peddling and deregulation, which have devastated communities around the country, and the ground swell of public support for a clean energy revolution. 

Copies of Frackopoly will be available for purchase, and Hauter will sign books after her presentation and Q&A.

The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., Sept. 8, at the Miller-McCune Center for Research Media and Public Policy, 801 Garden St. Suite 101 in Santa Barbara.

— Alice Haefele represents Food & Water Watch.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 