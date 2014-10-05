Authorities Investigating Body Found in Carpinteria Salt Marsh

Investigators were working Sunday to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh over the weekend, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A passerby found the remains at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The victim — a Carpinteria man in his 60s — has been identified, Hoover said, but his name was not being released because the death remained under investigation.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information about the case contact sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171.

