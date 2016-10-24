Santa Barbara County Authorities Find Abandoned, Beached Panga Boat Near Mariposa Reina

An abandoned panga boat was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday morning about 1/2-mile south of Mariposa Reina.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter spotted the beached boat during a routine patrol of the coastal area.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks and Homeland Security Investigations responded.

The suspected narcotic trafficking boat is about 25 feet long with two outboard engine motors.

Approximately 18 containers with at least 130 gallons of fuel were found on board. Investigators searched the boat and the surrounding area but did not locate any narcotics or suspects connected to the panga.

Coast Guard officials safely removed the fuel from the boat. Homeland Security Investigations took possession of the vessel and is conducting an investigation.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.