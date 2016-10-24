Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Authorities Find Abandoned, Beached Panga Boat Near Mariposa Reina

An abandoned panga boat was discovered near Mariposa Reina Sunday morning. Click to view larger
An abandoned panga boat was discovered near Mariposa Reina Sunday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | October 24, 2016

An abandoned panga boat was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday morning about 1/2-mile south of Mariposa Reina. 

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter spotted the beached boat during a routine patrol of the coastal area. 

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks and Homeland Security Investigations responded. 

The suspected narcotic trafficking boat is about 25 feet long with two outboard engine motors. 

Santa Barbara County authorities found fuel canisters in an abandoned panga boat. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County authorities found fuel canisters in an abandoned panga boat.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Approximately 18 containers with at least 130 gallons of fuel were found on board. Investigators searched the boat and the surrounding area but did not locate any narcotics or suspects connected to the panga.

Coast Guard officials safely removed the fuel from the boat. Homeland Security Investigations took possession of the vessel and is conducting an investigation.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

 
