Local News

Authorities Ask for Help to Find At-Large Parolee

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 29, 2013 | 9:02 p.m.

Joseph Vallejo
Joseph Vallejo

The public’s help is being sought to locate a 22-year-old parolee who eluded capture by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies earlier this week.

Joseph Vallejo, 22, of Carpinteria has been missing since about 10:15 p.m. Monday, when he fled from deputies who approached him near his home, sheriff spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Wednesday.

An initial search of the area, which included a K9 specialty unit, did not locate Vallejo, who is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, Hoover said.

Deputies searched for Vallejo again at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday — this time with assistance from a Santa Barbara County helicopter — after receiving several reports from residents that Vallejo had been seen at a home in the Carpinteria area, she said.

The search was eventually called off when Vallejo was not located.

Hoover said Vallejo was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and a black hat. He was riding a yellow mountain bike and had a black backpack. 

Vallejo is about 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a large tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.692.5743.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

