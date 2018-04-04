Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Call Dig for Missing Cal Poly Student Kristin Smart Beneficial — But Won’t Say Why

By Matt Fountain, San Luis Obispo Tribune | September 7, 2017 | 1:56 p.m.
Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart

Last September’s excavation of a Cal Poly hillside was beneficial to its investigation into the 1996 disappearance of freshman Kristin Smart, accordign to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

But it won’t say what — if anything — was gained from the four-day operation.

“This investigation remains active but there are no further updates at this time,” sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla wrote in an email response to questions from The San Luis Obispo Tribune. “Every major effort to bring resolution to this investigation, including the excavation conducted a year ago, has in one way or another proven to be beneficial.”

Cipolla wrote that the Sheriff’s Office continues to stay in communication with the Smart family and the FBI, which assisted with the dig.

Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles region, said the agency continues to be involved as requested but referred all other questions to the Sheriff’s Office.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Smart’s parents, Denise and Stan Smart, told The Tribune from their home in Stockton that despite the anti-climatic end to last year’s dig, County Sheriff Ian Parkinson has personally been in communication with them and they feel better about the investigation than they have in several years.

“We’re hearing tidbits of what they’re doing, and there’s some optimism there,” Denise Smart said. “In this case, since Ian has been there, it always seems as though one thing is leading to another — and this is a good thing.”

“Of course, we’ve been hopeful for many years, but the Sheriff we currently have seems to be doing a good job,” Stan Smart said. “We’re hoping that things go forward.”

On Sept. 6, 2016, Sheriff Ian Parkinson held a news conference, saying new information developed over two years by a new detective on the case strongly suggested that Smart’s remains could be on the hillside, an area near the Cal Poly “P” that had been searched by about 400 volunteers in June 1996. 

In January 2016, “human remains detection dogs” provided by the FBI alerted investigators to specific areas of interest, Parkinson said.

Between Sept. 6-10, the agencies sifted through approximately 20,000 cubic feet of dirt, taking away bones and a possible “item of interest” to a facility out of the county for analysis.

At the time, Parkinson also said “we must manage our expectations,” and that he made the announcement because of the area’s “high visibility” to the public and the proximity of the operation’s timing to the start of Cal Poly’s fall quarter.

The investigation into Smart’s disappearance has lasted more than 21 years and spanned three county sheriffs.

Smart was reported missing Memorial Day weekend in 1996 after she was last seen walking back to her dorm after an off-campus party in the early morning hours with then 19-year-old student Paul Flores.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Matt Fountain is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at ​[email protected]

