Authorities Confirm Body Found in Los Olivos is Missing Solvang Woman

The woman found deceased in her vehicle in Los Olivos is missing Solvang woman Marilyn Morgan, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday.

Authorities said no foul play was suspected and Morgan, 83, died from an apparent suicide.

The Sheriff's Department did not release a cause of death.

Morgan was reported missing Oct. 19 after last being seen at Atterdag Village in Solvang, where she lived.

She was believed to be suicidal based on past behavior and a statement she made to a friend prior to leaving, authorities said.

Morgan's body was found Nov. 10 in her vehicle on a residential street in Los Olivos.

Deputies responded after neighbors reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the area for an extended period of time, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

