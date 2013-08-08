Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:04 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Destroy $16 Million in Pot Growing on Forest Land

Marijuana plantations found near Gaviota and Cuyama Valley

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 8, 2013 | 4:20 p.m.

Marijuana plants valued at $16 million were destroyed during two recent eradication efforts on local national forests, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The most recent operation occurred Thursday in the Gaviota area, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The marijuana grow was discovered by a crew observing out of a Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter," Hoover said.

About 2,500 plants were discovered growing on U.S. Forest Service land above the Gaviota Tunnel, Hoover said, and were eradicated by sheriff's personnel, assisted by the California National Guard and State Parks.

No arrests were made.

Last week, a separate marijuana plantation was discovered in the Springs Canyon area of the Cuyama Valley.

"Several hunters initially discovered the illegal grow and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office," Hoover said.

Some 3,000 pot plants were eradicated at the site, Hoover said, and about 3,000 pounds of trash were removed from the scene.

Several weapons were found and booked into evidence, she said, but no suspects were observed.

"The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that if they come across an illegal growing operation or see suspicious activity that they should leave the area immediately and call authorities," Hoover said. "The suspects involved in marijuana growing operations are often times armed and potentially dangerous."

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 