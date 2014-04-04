Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:57 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Murder Suspect Extradited from Mexico

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 4, 2014 | 12:05 p.m.

Eduardo Robles
Eduardo Robles

Murder suspect Eduardo Robles was extradited to California this week and taken into custody by the Lompoc Police Department, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Robles, 25, was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Selia Bustos of Lompoc. Police responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street on June 16, 2012, and found Bustos with multiple stab wounds.

After Lompoc police finished their initial investigation, the District Attorney's Office filed charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and first-degree robbery against Robles and an arrest warrant was issued.

Investigators determined Robles had fled to Mexico, according to Lompoc police.



As of April 2013, Robles has been held in a federal Mexican prison as local authorities worked on the extradition process.

Lompoc police and the District Attorney’s Office have been working with the U.S. Department of Justice to get Robles extradited, and police took custody of him this week at the Los Angeles International Airport when he re-entered the country.

Robles is being held on $2 million bail pending arraignment in Lompoc Superior Court on April 29, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 