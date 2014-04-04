Lompoc Murder Suspect Extradited from Mexico

Murder suspect Eduardo Robles was extradited to California this week and taken into custody by the Lompoc Police Department, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Robles, 25, was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Selia Bustos of Lompoc. Police responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street on June 16, 2012, and found Bustos with multiple stab wounds.

After Lompoc police finished their initial investigation, the District Attorney's Office filed charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and first-degree robbery against Robles and an arrest warrant was issued.

Investigators determined Robles had fled to Mexico, according to Lompoc police.

As of April 2013, Robles has been held in a federal Mexican prison as local authorities worked on the extradition process.

Lompoc police and the District Attorney’s Office have been working with the U.S. Department of Justice to get Robles extradited, and police took custody of him this week at the Los Angeles International Airport when he re-entered the country.

Robles is being held on $2 million bail pending arraignment in Lompoc Superior Court on April 29, according to the District Attorney’s Office.



