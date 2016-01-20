Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Authorities Looking for Fake $100 Bills Following Arrest of Alleged Oxnard Counterfeit Ring

Suspected counterfeiters tried to use fake $100 bill at Chumash Casino

Santa Barbara County authorities want the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after the arrest of an alleged counterfeiting ring out of Oxnard. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County authorities want the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after the arrest of an alleged counterfeiting ring out of Oxnard.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 20, 2016 | 2:28 p.m.
Click to view larger
(Amphay Somchith)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills following the arrest of four individuals from Oxnard who are suspected of creating and passing counterfeit money throughout the state of California.

On January 18, 2016, Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Amphay Somchith and 30-year-old Sabrina Dodson at the Chumash Casino.

The investigation began when the suspects used a $100 bill to pay for food. A casino employee suspected the bill was counterfeit and contacted casino security who then notified the Sheriff’s Office. 

Click to view larger
(Sabrina Dodson )

Sheriff’s deputies responded and discovered Somchith was in possession of two counterfeit $100 bills, one of  which he attempted to discard into a trash can. The couple’s vehicle was searched at the casino and 17 washed $1 bills were located.  

Deputies also found room keys to a hotel where the couple was staying in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County near the city of Goleta.

Deputies responded to the hotel location and contacted two more suspects, 46-year-old Gaynell Boyd and 40-year-old Teresa Boyd.

Click to view larger
(Gaynell Boyd)

Sheriff’s deputies located counterfeit making material in the hotel room as well as receipts and property from several stores in Santa Barbara County and throughout the state where it is believed counterfeit bills were passed.

All four suspects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of passing counterfeit bills, manufacturing counterfeit bills and conspiracy to commit a crime. Dodson was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and Somchith was booked on an outstanding warrant for forgery out of Riverside County.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning residents who currently have or who come into contact with $100 bills to be on the lookout for ones that could be part of this counterfeit ring.  

Click to view larger
(Teresa Boyd)

Look for the serial numbers FF 01708518 C or CC 01414148 C. If you find bills with these serial numbers or any bill that you suspect could be false, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
