Authorities Have Determined Identity of Decomposed Body Found in Santa Barbara

Investigators have determined the identity of a badly decomposed body that was found last month behind a residence on Santa Barbara’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

However, they have not been able to locate the man's next of kin, so his name is being withheld, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The case has been turned over to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator's Office, she added.

Residents at a home on the 1500 block of Clearview Road called in at about 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 to report the discovery of human remains near their back fence, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The residents reportedly had only lived there a short time, and were doing yard work when they made the grisly find.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities were not able to immediately determine whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

Hoover said Tuesday that the deceased was a local transient in his 60s.

"No foul play is suspected," she added.

