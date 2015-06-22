Authorities Identify Man Killed in Crash on Hollister Avenue in Western Goleta

26-year-old Michael Moore appeared to strike a median before over-correcting and sliding out of control and colliding with a tree

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has identified Michael Moore as the 26-year-old Goleta resident who was killed in a single-vehicle crash off Hollister Avenue late Saturday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight in the 7900 block of Hollister, near Las Armas Road and Sandpiper Golf Club, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Authorities believe Moore failed to negotiate a curve while driving his Lexus LS400 westbound on Hollister, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“After the vehicle struck the median, the driver turned to the right and then over-corrected to the left, causing him to slide out of control across the median and eastbound lane of Hollister Avenue,” Hoover said. “After crossing the eastbound lanes, the right side of the vehicle struck a tree.”

First responders worked to extricate Moore from the wreckage, and he was transported with major injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

Authorities said a Siberian Husky was also in the car, and county Animal Services took care of the dog — named Stella — until it was released to family Sunday afternoon.

"She was shook up but otherwise is doing well," Hoover said Monday.

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team was still investigating the fatal accident but that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

She said investigators hadn’t yet determined whether alcohol and/or drugs were factors.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805.961.7514.

