Man Found Dead in Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek Identified as Transient

The man found dead in Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek on May 13 was a transient who previously had lived in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk that the man has been identified as Daniel Smith, 29. She said the Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death.

Smith’s body was discovered a week ago in the concrete channel of Mission Creek near the West Arrellaga Street bridge, between Castillo Street and Highway 101.

There is no evidence of foul play, and Hoover said a cause of death cannot be determined until the coroner completes toxicology and lab tests.

Santa Barbara police said the man was found lying on his back and fully clothed.

