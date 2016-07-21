Authorities Identify Man Killed in Santa Maria Officer-Involved Shooting

Javier Gaona, 31, was fatally wounded by three officers; incident under investigation by Sheriff's Department

The man fatally shot by Santa Maria police officers Wednesday has been identified as Javier Gaona, 31, of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The county Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation and scheduled an autopsy for Monday, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Sheriff's Department officials are investigating the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting and will forward the report to the District Attorney's Office for review and determining whether the use of force was justified, Hoover said.

Gaona was fatally shot after law enforcement officers on the scene used negotiating teams and "less-than-lethal" rounds to attempt to subdue him.

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday morning at the intersection of South Broadway and Enos Drive to the report of a man in the street armed with a knife and yelling obscenities.

The three officers who fired their handguns have been placed on administrative leave for at least five days, according to the police department.

Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin said the incident was captured by dash cameras, which will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

