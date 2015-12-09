Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle in Buellton

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has identified the 41-year-old Buellton man hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night as Hilder Galindo.

Authorities are still investigating the fatal vehicle accident, in which a truck hit Galindo when he was attempting to cross Highway 246 at La Lata Drive around 7 p.m.

According to the sheriff's department, Galindo appeared to be walking in a crosswalk with flashing warning lights when the accident happened.

The name of the driver, a 53-year-old Santa Ynez man, has not yet been released by authorities but he was not cited or arrested at the scene.

He was determined not to be impaired, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

