Local News

Authorities Identify 2 Ventura Residents Killed in Gibraltar Road Crash Near Santa Barbara

Fatalities identified as 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman; Driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI for the collision

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter responds to the scene of a fatal collision over the side of Gibraltar Road Monday night. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter responds to the scene of a fatal collision over the side of Gibraltar Road Monday night.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo )
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 27, 2017 | 5:57 p.m.

The two people killed in a fatal vehicle crash off Gibraltar Road Monday night have been identified as Ventura residents, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, were passengers in a 2005 Volkswagen Passat that crashed while it was traveling southbound on Gibraltar Road, south of East Camino Cielo, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Both Brennan and Nunez were declared dead at the scene, Hoover said. 

The driver, Brandon S. Woodward, 19, of Ventura, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Woodward lost control of the car, and the vehicle plunged down a steep embankment overturning numerous times, Gutierrez said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof an estimated 300 feet below the roadway, he said.

The sheriff's Search & Rescue Team, paramedics and fire personnel rappelled from the roadway down to the vehicle to treat the five occupants trapped inside.  

Emergency personnel determined Woodward and one of the passengers — a 16-year-old girl from Ventura — suffered major injuries. 

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter and Calstar helicopter responded to the scene to hoist patients from the vehicle and transport them to the hospital.

The County Copter 3 hoisted a County Fire paramedic to the vehicle to "help package the two critical patients for hoist rescue," Hoover said.

Woodward was hoisted from the vehicle to the roadway, where he was moved to a Calstar Helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released since she is a minor, was hoisted into Copter 3 which transported her directly to the hospital, Hoover said. 

Another passenger, Dalton T. Murrieta, 19, of Ventura, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Crews spent hours working to extricate him from the vehicle and get him up to the roadway, Hoover said. 

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. 

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, the city of Santa Barbara, American Medical Response, Calstar and CHP responded to the accident.

The CHP is investigating the fatal collision. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

