Authorities Identify Woman Found Dead in Santa Maria Riverbed

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found over the weekend in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

After the remains of Lucinda Marie Gouin, 47, of Santa Maria were discovered at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators labeled the death “suspicious.”

The Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday, “and determined Gouin did not have any physical trauma to her body,” said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The cause and manner of death are undetermined at this point. Toxicology and lab results are pending.”

Gouin has ties to Louisiana and San Luis Obispo County, Hoover said, and also was known as Lucinda Owens or Lucinda Luker.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gouin’s death, Hoover said.

