Death of Inmate at Santa Barbara County Jail Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who was discovered unresponsive in his single-person cell on Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Henry Acuna, 60, of Santa Barbara was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted.

Acuna’s health continued to “decline” while in the hospital, and a physician pronounced him dead early Friday morning, according to Hoover.

Acuna was booked into the county jail on May 31, 2017, on a charge of attempted robbery and on an outstanding warrant, Hoover said.

“He was under medical observation at the jail due to chronic medical issues,” Hoover said.

The sheriff’s office will investigate to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Hoover.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division will investigate to determine the circumstances surrounding Acuna’s death.

