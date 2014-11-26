Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Authorities Investigate Person Using Radio to Impersonate Santa Barbara County Fire Dispatcher

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | November 26, 2014 | 6:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is investigating a person who was impersonating County Fire dispatchers over the radio Tuesday.

It’s unclear where the person was transmitting from, but a man was reading information from County Fire dispatch computers (published as a dispatch Twitter feed @SBCFireDispatch and on the iPhone app ResponseDeck) and transmitting the dispatch information over county frequencies.

County Fire shut down the app and Twitter feed so the person can’t further impersonate dispatchers, Capt. David Sadecki said. The person is transmitting through the frequency used by Fire Channel 1.

“It has the potential to be an issue; we could have a delay, a confusing dispatch could delay services, and there could be the potential for loss of life or loss of property,” Sadecki said. "We actually sent an announcement over the air yesterday about 1:10 in the afternoon announcing it’s illegal to do that, whoever is doing that should stop.”

Dispatch, which is run through the Sheriff’s Department, is working on a solution and trying to triangulate where the transmission is coming from.

“It’s very difficult,” Sadecki noted.

County Fire isn’t missing any radios, but it’s possible someone found a radio and the transmissions will end once the battery dies, Sadecki said.

“We have no missing radios that we know of, so somebody may have purchased a radio and picked up the frequency, and for some reason is doing what they’re doing,” he said.

Incident information is loaded into a computer as the dispatcher is dispatching responding units. As soon as the information is in the computer, it’s published onto the County Fire dispatch Twitter account and the app, Sadecki said.

“As the dispatcher at the terminal is deciding which units are supposed to respond, which is very quick, the person picks up the Twitter feed and dispatches before the dispatcher can dispatch the call," he said. "It’s only seconds, but enough of a delay (for the impersonator) to do what they were doing.”

