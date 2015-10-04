Head-On Collision Near Sisquoc Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Advice

A head-on collision near Sisquoc left one motorist dead at midmorning Sunday, authorities said.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the two passenger vehicles collided head-on at Santa Maria Mesa and Tepusquet roads east of Sisquoc, about 15 miles southeast of Santa Maria.

Zaniboni said county firefighters, the California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and CalSTAR responded to the wreck at 9:44 a.m., and found major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two people in the other vehicle complained of minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The county Coroner’s Office also was dispatched to the wreck.

No further details were available, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

