Tuesday, July 31 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Looking for Group of Juveniles Who Attacked 2 Men in Isla Vista

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 31, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

Deputies are investigating an assault and possible hate crime over the weekend against two men at Estero Park in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

A group of six to 10 male juveniles allegedly attacked the two men at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims — ages a 21 and 22 — told authorities that they were assaulted in the park by the juveniles, and that at least one of the youths used a dark-colored baton to hit them. 

The 21-year-old, a UCSB student, suffered a broken jaw and a large cut on his scalp. The other victim received a cut lip, welts across his back and an injured shoulder. 

During the assault, the attackers allegedly yelled "sexually derogatory" insults directed at one of he victim's "sexual orientation," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"At this time, there is no evidence to confirm the suspects had knowledge of their sexual orientation, or that it is what motivated the attack," Hoover added.

After the attack, the suspects fled the scene when a bicyclist drove into the park, saw what was happening, and began yelling. Once the suspects were gone, the victims flagged down a passing vehicle and got a ride to Cottage Hospital. 

The victims were unable to provide a description of the attackers, other than they were "Hispanic," and one of them was wearing a white T-shirt," Hoover said. 

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility that the crime is gang-related, as well as a hate crime, she said.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to find the suspects.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the department's website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 