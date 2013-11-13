Authorities Name Woman Killed While Crossing Goleta Street

Shuguang Lui, 59, of Beijing was fatally injured while pushing toddler relative across Cathedral Oaks Road

A 59-year-old woman from China was identified Wednesday as the victim fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle Monday night as she pushed a stroller across Cathedral Oaks Road near Goleta Valley Junior High School.

Shuguang Lui of Beijing was killed in the collision that left a 20-month-old Goleta boy in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained Wednesday, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Hoover said Lui was related to the toddler, who she said was recovering well from injuries, but was not his mother.

Emergency personnel responded to the call of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Santa Marguerita Drive, county Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

An 18-year-old Goleta resident was driving westbound on Cathedral Oaks when the vehicle struck Lui, who had been pushing a stroller across the street.

Lui was pronounced dead at the scene, Hoover said.

The toddler was critically injured in the crash and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said.

She said the sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team was still investigating the fatal collision Wednesday.

Hoover said no other details, including the driver’s name, were being released.

Cars continued to speed this week through the intersection, where a memorial of flowers and candles has steadily grown near the marked crosswalk in honor of the tragic loss.

That particular intersection at Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita Drive has historically caused concern among parents of students at Goleta Valley Junior High.

Principal Veronica Rogers said school safety council and PTA members have worked with city officials to install solar-powered, pedestrian-activated blinking crossing lights at that intersection, and the Measure A transportation grant-funded project is expected to go out to bid next month, with installation later this winter.

“It’s a tragic opportunity to remind people to be safe,” Rogers said. “That’s an area where parents will drop off kids. Lots of kids come from the north side of Cathedral Oaks. People go pretty fast through there.”

Collision records for that intersection show a handful of fender-benders, all caused by drivers either traveling at an unsafe speed in the 40 mph zone or following too closely to the vehicle in front of them, according to data collected by the city of Goleta traffic engineering department.

One of those collisions occurred in 2003, with the other two in 2006.

Valerie Kushnerov, a Goleta city spokeswoman, said records only include accidents since 2002 — the year Goleta was incorporated.

The nature of Monday’s accident was so tragic that Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves released a statement of support this week.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragic accident,” Aceves said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the young child who was injured. We pray for a quick recovery.

“We also understand the burden borne by the driver. Our hope is that our community will come together to support those who have lost a loved one and a friend. Our prayers are with the families and friends today.”

