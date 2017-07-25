Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Release Name of Guadalupe Woman Killed in Collision With Train

Guadalupe Police Department, CHP and Sheriff's Department are investigating the fatal collision

The Guadalupe Police Department is the lead agency investigating a fatal collision Monday between an Amtrak train and a vehicle on the tracks. Click to view larger
The Guadalupe Police Department is the lead agency investigating a fatal collision Monday between an Amtrak train and a vehicle on the tracks. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 25, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

Authorities released the name of the woman killed when an Amtrak passenger train struck her vehicle on the railroad tracks in Guadalupe.

Gloria Nunez, 74, of Guadalupe, was the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The woman reportedly tried to go around the railroad crossing safety arms at the intersection of West Main Street (Highway 166) and Guadalupe Street (Highway 1) at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. 

A northbound Amtrak train slammed into the side of the woman’s Saturn Vue, pushing the car more than one railcar length away from the intersection and knocking it on its side.

Police were investigating statements from witnesses who reported that the driver went around the railroad crossing arms, which showed signs of damage from the collision.

Guadalupe police are investigating the incident with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff's Department, Guadalupe Public Safety Director Gary Hoving said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

