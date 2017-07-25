Authorities Release Name of Guadalupe Woman Killed in Collision With Train

Authorities released the name of the woman killed when an Amtrak passenger train struck her vehicle on the railroad tracks in Guadalupe.

Gloria Nunez, 74, of Guadalupe, was the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The woman reportedly tried to go around the railroad crossing safety arms at the intersection of West Main Street (Highway 166) and Guadalupe Street (Highway 1) at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

A northbound Amtrak train slammed into the side of the woman’s Saturn Vue, pushing the car more than one railcar length away from the intersection and knocking it on its side.

Police were investigating statements from witnesses who reported that the driver went around the railroad crossing arms, which showed signs of damage from the collision.

Guadalupe police are investigating the incident with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff's Department, Guadalupe Public Safety Director Gary Hoving said.

