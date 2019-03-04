Authorities Release Name of Man Killed in Accident at Casa Dorinda in Montecito

Authorities have released the name of the 77-year-old man who was struck by a delivery truck and fatally injured Saturday at the Casa Dorinda retirement community in Montecito.

The victim was Emmett Wallace MacCorkle, according to Sgt. John Maxwell of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday at the Casa Dorinda campus at 300 Hot Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The box truck had just dropped off its load and was backing up when it struck the man in the driveway, CHP Capt. Cindy Pontes told Noozhawk.

The driver — identified as Randy R. Eiquihua, 55, of Santa Barbara — told investigators he initially thought he had struck a curb, then pulled forward, got out, and found the injured man, Pontes said.

The driver was not cited in the accident, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

