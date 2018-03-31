Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Release Name of Foreign Student Killed in Goleta Crash

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 31, 2018 | 2:26 p.m.

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a foreign student who was killed the previous day in a two-vehicle accident on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Justine Van Ginderachter, 19, of Belgium, who was living in Santa Barbara as part of the Education First Program, was fatally injured in a collision that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Friday on Hollister just west of Storke Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Van Ginderachter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was a passenger in a Hyundai Tucson that was westbound on Hollister when it collided with a Toyota Camry headed north on Storke, Hoover said.

She suffered major injuries when she was was ejected from the vehicle, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died a short time later, Hoover said.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 33-year-old Ventura resident working as an Uber driver, Hoover said. His name was not released.

He and a second passenger in the Hyyndai were treated for minor injuries

The Toyota was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Riverside, Hoover said. She had two passengers: a 16-year-old girl also from Riverside and a 19-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The driver and one of the passengers were treated for minor injuries.

"The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is investigating this collision and working to determine which driver ran the red light," Hoover said. "Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor and both drivers are cooperating with the investigating deputies."

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805.961.7514.

“This collision is a sad reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts," Farmer said. "In this case, it would have been life-saving.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 