Authorities Release Name of Foreign Student Killed in Goleta Crash

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a foreign student who was killed the previous day in a two-vehicle accident on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Justine Van Ginderachter, 19, of Belgium, who was living in Santa Barbara as part of the Education First Program, was fatally injured in a collision that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Friday on Hollister just west of Storke Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Van Ginderachter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was a passenger in a Hyundai Tucson that was westbound on Hollister when it collided with a Toyota Camry headed north on Storke, Hoover said.

She suffered major injuries when she was was ejected from the vehicle, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died a short time later, Hoover said.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 33-year-old Ventura resident working as an Uber driver, Hoover said. His name was not released.

He and a second passenger in the Hyyndai were treated for minor injuries

The Toyota was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Riverside, Hoover said. She had two passengers: a 16-year-old girl also from Riverside and a 19-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The driver and one of the passengers were treated for minor injuries.

"The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is investigating this collision and working to determine which driver ran the red light," Hoover said. "Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor and both drivers are cooperating with the investigating deputies."

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805.961.7514.

“This collision is a sad reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts," Farmer said. "In this case, it would have been life-saving.”

