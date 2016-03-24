Authorities Release Name of Gibraltar Rock Climber Who Died

Authorities have released the name of the climber who died Wednesday evening after suffering traumatic injuries in a fall from Gibraltar Rock in the mountains above Santa Barbara.
The victim was Eric Seidman, 26, of Santa Barbara, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.
Seidman fell about 100 feet into a ravine at Gibraltar rock, a popular climbing spot along Gibraltar Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m., and reportedly found Seidman unconscious.
He passed away as emergency personnel were trying to extract him from the ravine for transport to the hospital.
Seidman reportedly was a UC Santa Barbara graduate.
