Authorities Release Name of Gibraltar Rock Climber Who Died

Eric Seidman, 26, of Santa Barbara was fatally injured in 100-foot fall at popular climbing spot

Authorities have released the name of the climber who died Wednesday evening after suffering traumatic injuries in a fall from Gibraltar Rock in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The victim was Eric Seidman, 26, of Santa Barbara, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Seidman fell about 100 feet into a ravine at Gibraltar rock, a popular climbing spot along Gibraltar Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m., and reportedly found Seidman unconscious.

He passed away as emergency personnel were trying to extract him from the ravine for transport to the hospital.

Seidman reportedly was a UC Santa Barbara graduate.

