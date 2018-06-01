Authorities Release Name of Elderly Man Killed by Train in Santa Barbara

Authorities have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday in Santa Barbara.

Demo Marfile Sancha Jr., 77, a Santa Barbara resident, was declared dead at the scene east of Milpas Street, said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"His death is under investigation," Hoover said Friday night. "The manner of death has not been determined at this time."

The victim is believed to have "purposefully walked in front of the train," according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train, No. 777, was stopped near Milpas Street after a "trespasser incident" around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Wagner said.

The tracks remained closed until about 9:15, according to Amtrak.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.