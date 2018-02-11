Authorities Release Name of Isla Vista Man Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Authorities have released the name of an Isla Vista man who was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The victim was Alan Anhphi Vu, 28, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, multiple California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a 2012 Nissan Sentra traveling at freeway speeds northbound in the southbound freeway lanes near Hope Avenue, said Sgt. Jim Richards.

“The driver allowed the front of the Nissan to collide with the concrete K-rail, which is positioned within the freeway median,” Richards said. “The Nissan caught fire, which was put out by the first CHP officers who arrived on scene.”

Vu was declared dead at the scene, Richards said.

Two of the three southbound freeway lanes were closed for more than two hours after the crash.

