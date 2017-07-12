Authorities Release Name of Lompoc Man Killed in Highway 166 Crash

Authorities have released the name of the Lompoc man fatally injured last week when his car ran off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Luis Guerreroreal, 65, died in the crash on July 7 the area of Rockfront Ranch, which is roughly midway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The 1995 Isuzu Trooper was found some 300 feet off Highway 166, near the river bottom, and was not visible from the roadway.

The CHP investigation determined that sometime before the vehicle was discovered, Guerreroreal was westbound on Highway 166 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and the right tires went into the gravel shoulder.

Guerreroreal apparently overcorrected and lost control, and the vehicle continued into the gravel shoulder, hit a guardrail, which gave way, and the "vehicle catapulted down the embankment where it came to rest approximately 300 feet down from the roadway," according to a CHP accident report.

