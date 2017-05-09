Authorities Release Name of Man Found Dead at More Mesa Beach

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the man whose body was discovered the previous afternoon on the beach below More Mesa near Santa Barbara

The remains of Jon Jay Read, 51, were found at about 12:20 p.m. by two people walking on the beach, about a quarter mile west of Orchid Drive, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Read was a resident of New York, but frequently visited the Santa Barbara area, Hoover said.

"His death is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play," Hoover told Noozhawk.

Deputies were assisted on the call by Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR paramedics.

