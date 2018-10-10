Authorities Release Name of Man Found Dead in Vehicle Near Goleta

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle parked in a neighborhood near Goleta.

The deceased was Anthony Castanon, 32, of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5000 block of Whitney Court, near Turnpike Road and San Marcos High School.

Neighbors had reported an unfamiliar vehicle that had been parked on the street for several days.

Deputies located the vehicle and found Castanon's body inside, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Hoover added that investigators were waiting for lab results and toxicology in order to make a determination on cause and manner of death.

