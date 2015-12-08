Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Authorities Release Name of Man Found Shot to Death on Highway 101

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | | December 8, 2015 | 3:43 p.m.

Ventura County authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death dead Sunday in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 just east of Rincon Point.

The victim was identified as Joseph Massimino, 55, who resided out of state, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sgt. Denise Sliva of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Massimino died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She added that authorities were still trying to determine where he lived.

Massimino's body was found in a vehicle that was parked along the southbound freeway just east of Bates Road and the Santa Barbara County line.

Sheriff’s personnel and CHP officers responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

CHP officials said some sort of road-rage incident in Santa Barbara County preceded the discovery of Massimino's body.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 