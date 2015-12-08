Authorities Release Name of Man Found Shot to Death on Highway 101

Advice

Ventura County authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death dead Sunday in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 just east of Rincon Point.

The victim was identified as Joseph Massimino, 55, who resided out of state, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sgt. Denise Sliva of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Massimino died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She added that authorities were still trying to determine where he lived.

Massimino's body was found in a vehicle that was parked along the southbound freeway just east of Bates Road and the Santa Barbara County line.

Sheriff’s personnel and CHP officers responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

CHP officials said some sort of road-rage incident in Santa Barbara County preceded the discovery of Massimino's body.

