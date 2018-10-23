Authorities Release Name of Man Found Dead on Isla Vista Beach

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found on the beach in Isla Vista over the weekend.

A person walking on the beach discovered the remains of Alessandro Esquivel, 20, of Downey near the surf line at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was found just east of the Camino del Sur beach access, she said.

"A final cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and lab results," said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

Investigators previously said that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 805.683.2724.

