Authorities Release Name of Man Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Authorities have released the name of the Santa Barbara man who was killed last week in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

Dustin James Gifford, 38, was fatally injured in the accident, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred shortly before midnight on March 2 in the southbound freeway lanes just north of Carrillo Street.

Jerry Johnson, 71, of Paso Robles was driving the big-rig when it had a blow-out on a rear tire.

“When Mr. Johnson realized he had a blown out tire, he slowed down and began moving towards the right shoulder,” said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said. “While he was moving towards the right shoulder, Mr. Johnson suddenly felt an impact to the rear of his vehicle.”

Johnson pulled to the shoulder and ran back to the collision scene, where he found a Toyota Prius resting against the guardrail, Gutierrez said.

Gifford, the driver of the Prius, was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was not injured.

It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factors in the collision, Gutierrez said.

The CHP was continuing to investigate the crash.

A memorial service for Gifford is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hope Community Church, 560 N. La Cumbre Road.

