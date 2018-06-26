Authorities Release Name of Man Whose Body Was Found West of Goleta

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the man whose body was found late last week in a secluded area west of Goleta.

The remains of Brenden Milo Lewis, 24, of Santa Barbara were discovered at about 10 a.m. Friday down an embankment on the north side of Highway 101, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"An autopsy was conducted today but the results are pending," Hoover said. "Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff's website.

