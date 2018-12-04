Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near SBCC

Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed Monday afternoon in a crash near Santa Barbara City College.

Lemar Young, 24, of Goleta was fatally injured in the accident that occurred at about 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Cliff Drive, near the SBCC main entrance, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau.

Young was riding a Yamaha R-1 eastbound in the right-hand lane when a BMW vehicle made a right turn onto Cliff Drive, pulling out from City College, said Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

Young attempted to avoid the BMW by moving into the left-hand lane, Wagner said, adding that the driver also tried to avoid a collision by moving toward the left lane.

Young was thrown from the motorcycle and landed hard in the roadway, suffering major traumatic injuries, Wagner said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The BMW driver, whose name has not been released by police, was not injured.

Officers "are investigating speed as a possible factor in the crash," Wagner said.

He added that investigators were still trying to determine who was at fault in the accident.

Cliff Drive was shut down for several hours in both directions near the accident scene immediately after the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Young's funeral expenses. Click here to contribute.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.