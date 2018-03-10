Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Isla Vista Crash

UCSB student James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine was declared dead Friday at the scene on El Colegio Road

The name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Isla Vista has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office.

James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine, a UCSB student, died Friday afternoon shortly after crashing his 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle on El Colegio Road near the entrance to the university, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Stadium Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Lu was heading up Stadium Road and turned right onto El Colegio just prior to the crash, Zaniboni said.

"For reasons not yet determined, the motorcycle veered to the right and collided into the raised concrete curb located on the north side of the street," according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Lu was thrown from the motorcycle into a bus stop bench and pole, Gutierrez said.

Paramedics performed CPR on Lu for about 20 minutes before he was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, Gutierrez said.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

