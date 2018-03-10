Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Isla Vista Crash

UCSB student James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine was declared dead Friday at the scene on El Colegio Road

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Isla Vista. UCSB student James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine was declared dead at the scen on El Colegio Road near the entranace to the university. Click to view larger
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Isla Vista. UCSB student James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine was declared dead at the scen on El Colegio Road near the entranace to the university. (Contributed photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 10, 2018 | 5:19 p.m.

The name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Isla Vista has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office.

James Alexander Lu, 18, of Irvine, a UCSB student, died Friday afternoon shortly after crashing his 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle on El Colegio Road near the entrance to the university, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Stadium Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Lu was heading up Stadium Road and turned right onto El Colegio just prior to the crash, Zaniboni said.

"For reasons not yet determined, the motorcycle veered to the right and collided into the raised concrete curb located on the north side of the street," according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Lu was thrown from the motorcycle into a bus stop bench and pole, Gutierrez said.

Paramedics performed CPR on Lu for about 20 minutes before he was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, Gutierrez said.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 