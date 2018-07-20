Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Killed by Train in Montecito

Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday in Montecito.

The victim was Rogelio Perez, 50, of Santa Barbara, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Perez was walking soutbound on the tracks at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a northbound train near Olive Mill Road, Hoover said.

The train engineer sounded the horn and applied the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

Perez was declared dead at the scene.

"His death is being ruled as an accident," Hoover added.

