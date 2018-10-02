Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Killed by Train Near Guadalupe

A 59-year-old man has been identified as the person killed after he was struck by an Amtrak passenger train near Guadalupe on Monday.

Luis Cervantes, a local transient, died after being struck at approximately 3 p.m. by a northbound Amtrak Surfliner train near Pacheco and 12th Streets, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The man's family members were notified about his death, she added.

Authorities have called it an accidental death, but say the final cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and lab test results.

The train engineer reportedly saw the man sitting on the train tracks and activated the train’s horn and braking system, Hoover said. The man reportedly stood up, but did not get out of the way in time and was struck and fatally injured by the train, Hoover added.

Along with sheriff's deputies, Guadalupe police officers and firefighters responded to the incident north of the city.

Several homeless people reportedly live in the area near where the man was killed.

