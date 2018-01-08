Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Santa Barbara

Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was killed last week while crossing upper State Street in Santa Barbara.

The victim was identified as Thomas Reschke, 63, a Santa Barbara transient, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Reschke was struck and fatally injured on the 3900 block of State Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was crossing from the Five Points Shopping Center towards the McDonald's Restaurant, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision, involving a Dodge SUV, occurred in the right-hand westbound lane.

Reschke was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died a short time later.

State Street was shut down between La Cumbre Road and Calle Real for several hours after the accident.

That area of outer State Street, where it crosses Highway 101, is known as a frequent camping location for the homeless.

