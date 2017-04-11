Authorities Release Name of Tree-Trimmer Killed at Hollister Ranch

Authorities have released the name of the man who was fatally injured Monday in a tree-trimming accident on Hollister Ranch near Gaviota.

The victim was identified as Marcelino Gorostieta, 38, of Carpinteria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters, paramedics and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the accident scene, which reportedly was several miles into the gated rural enclave west of Gaviota State Park and near Pt. Conception.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by AMR paramedics, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation, Hoover added.

Details about the accident were not available.

