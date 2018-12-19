Authorities Release Name of Woman Killed in Fiery Highway 166 Head-On Crash

Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed last week in a fiery head-on crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The victim was Heather Sevier, 41, of Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

Just before 2 a.m. last Wednesday, personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the CHP responded to the incident on the 7700 block of Highway 166, near Cottonwood Canyon Road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A Ford F-250 pickup truck was eastbound when it drifted into the westbound lanes and into the path of semi tractor-trailer loaded with crude oil, according to CHP Officer Efrem Moore.

The driver of the tanker, Miguel Ayala Jr., 31, of Shafter, slowed but was unable to avoid the collision, Moore said.

The pickup ran off the south side of the roadway, where it became engulfed in flames, Moore said.

The big-rig also left the highway, and rolled onto its side, but Ayala was not injured, Zaniboni added.

Sevier was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office, and her next of kin were notified.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash.

