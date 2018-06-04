Authorities Release Name of Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Montecito

Authorities have released the name of the 23-year-old woman who was was killed early Saturday in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Montecito.

Laura Kristine Rose of Mission Viejo was declared dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred at about 1:40 a.m. at the southbound Olive Mill Road offramp, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Rose was the front-seat passenger in a 2017 Hyundai driven by Kyle Jesse Maysey, 31, also of Mission Viejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a streetlight and a tree, the CHP said.

Maysey suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

Both Rose and Maysey were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.