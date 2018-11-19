Authorities Release Name of Woman Struck and Killed by Train in Montecito

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Friday when she was struck by a southbound Amtrak train while walking along the railroad tracks in Montecito.

The victim was Casilina Gallagher, a “local transient,” according to Sgt. Daniel Calderon of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 7:10 a.m. Friday as Gallagher was headed north adjacent to the Olive Mill Road offramp from Highway 101.

The train engineer sounded his horn and engaged his braking system, but was not able to stop in time to avoid striking the woman, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Gallagher was declared dead at the scene.

“A final cause and manner of death is pending investigation, toxicology, and lab results,” Calderon said.

Authorities also have released the name of a man whose body was found Nov. 9 below the old bridge at the vista point near Arroyo Hondo on the Gaviota Coast.

Paul Sullivan, 51, of Ventura was found dead at about 8:15 a.m. that day in the brush below the bridge, which formerly was part of adjacent Highway 101.

“The Coroner’s Office has determined his death was the result of a suicide,” Hoover told Noozhawk.

Sullivan’s vehicle was found parked nearby at the vista point.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.