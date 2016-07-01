Authorities Release Name of Toddler Allegedly Killed by Orcutt Man

The name of the 18-month-old Orcutt girl allegedly murdered by her mother’s boyfriend has been released.

Delilah Cassio-Molina was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

The child’s mother, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez, 21, of Oceano, initially took her to Marian Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon, but medical staff decided the youngster needed to be transferred to the Mader hospital

Delilah was pronounced brain dead mid-day Tuesday with all life-saving measures halted. (The Sheriff's Department initially said she was 19 months old.)

“The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is in the process of conducting a death investigation and an official cause and manner of death has not yet been determined,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. “Due to the active investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Deputes were called to the hospital after Delilah's injuries were inconsistent with the information provided by the mother.

After an investigation, the mother’s boyfriend, Sean Michael Kothe, 24, was charged with murder, along with assault on a child causing death.

After the service of a search warrant at Kothe’s residence in the 4800 block of Crestwood Drive in Orcutt, detectives initially arrested Kothe for an outstanding warrant and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office later added the charges in connection with the child's death and Kothe made his first count appearance Wednesday.

He was ordered to return to court July 6 and remained in custody, with bail set at $1 million.

