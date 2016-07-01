Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Release Name of Toddler Allegedly Killed by Orcutt Man

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 1, 2016 | 12:03 p.m.

The name of the 18-month-old Orcutt girl allegedly murdered by her mother’s boyfriend has been released.

Delilah Cassio-Molina was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

The child’s mother, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez, 21, of Oceano, initially took her to Marian Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon, but medical staff decided the youngster needed to be transferred to the Mader hospital

Delilah was pronounced brain dead mid-day Tuesday with all life-saving measures halted. (The Sheriff's Department initially said she was 19 months old.)

“The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is in the process of conducting a death investigation and an official cause and manner of death has not yet been determined,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. “Due to the active investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Deputes were called to the hospital after Delilah's injuries were inconsistent with the information provided by the mother.

After an investigation, the mother’s boyfriend, Sean Michael Kothe, 24, was charged with murder, along with assault on a child causing death.

After the service of a search warrant at Kothe’s residence in the 4800 block of Crestwood Drive in Orcutt, detectives initially arrested Kothe for an outstanding warrant and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office later added the charges in connection with the child's death and Kothe made his first count appearance Wednesday.

He was ordered to return to court July 6 and remained in custody, with bail set at $1 million.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 