Authorities Release Name of Buellton Woman Killed in Highway 246 Crash

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed Wednesday night in a rollover crash on Highway 246 west of Buellton.

Veronica Vensor, 43, of Buellton was driving a Toyota 4Runner approximately 70 mph eastbound on Highway 246, just east of Domingos Road, at about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons still under investigation, the car began to slide out of the lane while rounding a curve in the road.

The vehicle collided with a raised curb, became airborne and overturned, the CHP said.

Vensor was found crushed underneath the Toyota 4Runner and was declared dead at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, the CHP said.

