Authorities Release Names of 2 Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 166

Victims identified as Jimmy Riley, 52, of Solvang and Ronamarie Molon, 34, of Santa Maria

Wreckage of car in head-on collision. Click to view larger
Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two people who were killed over the weekend in a head-on collision on Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley. The victims were Jimmy Riley, 52, of Solvang and Ronamarie Molon, 34, of Santa Maria (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 22, 2018 | 3:26 p.m.

Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two people who were killed over the weekend in a head-on collision on Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley.

The victims were Jimmy Riley, 52, of Solvang and Ronamarie Molon, 34, of Santa Maria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, personnel from the county Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene on Highway 166 near Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama.

Riley and Molon were in a Honda sedan that slammed into an oil tanker truck, the CHP said.

The Honda was eastbound on Highway 166 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traversed a two-way left-turn land and entered the westbound lane, the CHP said.

Neither Riley, the driver, nor Molon was wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP, and Molon was ejected from the sedan.

Both were declared dead at the scene after suffering major blunt-force trauma.

The tanker-truck driver, Hector Farias, 64, of Shafter, California, suffered major injuries, and was transported by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Highway 166 was closed temporarily while crews removed the patients and cleaned up the debris from the wreckage.

The crash remained under investigation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

